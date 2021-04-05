Janus Henderson Group PLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its stake in shares of Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) by 51.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 117,058 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.08% of Outfront Media worth $2,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 109,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 5,971 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Outfront Media by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 111,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Outfront Media by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 468,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,154,000 after buying an additional 52,900 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in Outfront Media by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 17,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 4,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Outfront Media by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 982,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,227,000 after buying an additional 30,412 shares during the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OUT opened at $22.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.64. Outfront Media Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.36 and a 1-year high of $24.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.11, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.78.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.25). Outfront Media had a negative return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 1.46%. Equities analysts anticipate that Outfront Media Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on OUT. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.44.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

