Janus Henderson Group PLC Grows Position in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) by 95.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,965 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,003 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.08% of Livent worth $2,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LTHM. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Livent in the first quarter worth about $52,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Livent in the first quarter worth about $1,710,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Livent in the first quarter worth about $798,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Livent in the third quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Livent by 35.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 7,116 shares during the last quarter. 99.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 4,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $110,251.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 241,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,344,830.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on LTHM. Cowen began coverage on shares of Livent in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Livent from $10.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Argus upgraded shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.73.

Shares of NYSE:LTHM opened at $18.81 on Monday. Livent Co. has a twelve month low of $4.41 and a twelve month high of $23.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.81 and its 200 day moving average is $16.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -209.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 2.24.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $82.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.03 million. Livent had a positive return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. Equities research analysts predict that Livent Co. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium based batteries, specialty polymer, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

