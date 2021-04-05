Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $1.39 Million Position in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,209 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,084 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.14% of Inogen worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Inogen by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,102,902 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $138,638,000 after acquiring an additional 85,882 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Inogen by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 850,212 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $24,656,000 after acquiring an additional 64,501 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in Inogen by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 466,231 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $20,831,000 after acquiring an additional 106,231 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in Inogen by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 285,434 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $12,753,000 after acquiring an additional 31,503 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Inogen by 370.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 242,635 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,036,000 after acquiring an additional 191,077 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Inogen news, EVP Byron Myers sold 7,102 shares of Inogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.96, for a total transaction of $369,019.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,308,530.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brenton Taylor sold 14,765 shares of Inogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $762,316.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,701,767.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,858 shares of company stock valued at $5,924,474 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

INGN stock opened at $52.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -586.49 and a beta of 1.05. Inogen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.57 and a 52-week high of $56.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.06.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.05. Inogen had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. Equities research analysts expect that Inogen, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on INGN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 15th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Inogen from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Inogen from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

