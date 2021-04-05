Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $1.57 Million Stock Holdings in AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) by 75.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,445 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.31% of AVROBIO worth $1,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AVRO. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in AVROBIO by 810.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 11,560 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in AVROBIO during the third quarter valued at about $132,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in AVROBIO during the fourth quarter valued at about $139,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in AVROBIO during the fourth quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in AVROBIO by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AVRO shares. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of AVROBIO in a research note on Sunday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AVROBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on AVROBIO in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on AVROBIO in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.22.

AVRO stock opened at $12.31 on Monday. AVROBIO, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.25 and a 1-year high of $23.50. The firm has a market cap of $512.37 million, a P/E ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.41 and its 200-day moving average is $14.21.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.17. On average, research analysts expect that AVROBIO, Inc. will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AVROBIO Profile

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose worldwide. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene that is defective in the target disease.

