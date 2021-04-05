Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $1.66 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 72.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 13,893 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95.3% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $52.52 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.40 and a 200-day moving average of $49.53. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $32.50 and a 52-week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.