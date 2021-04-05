Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $1.77 Million Holdings in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,834 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.14% of Innoviva worth $1,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Innoviva during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Innoviva in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Innoviva by 174.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Innoviva in the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innoviva in the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

INVA opened at $11.96 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 146.75 and a current ratio of 146.75. Innoviva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.21 and a twelve month high of $15.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.64.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. Innoviva had a net margin of 67.16% and a return on equity of 53.99%. The business had revenue of $90.48 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Innoviva, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Innoviva, Inc. acquired 1,867,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $6,070,714.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on INVA. TheStreet lowered shares of Innoviva from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Innoviva from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

