Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $1.87 Million Holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,343 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,216 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.14% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals worth $1,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,459,000. Bruce & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Bruce & Co. Inc. now owns 402,105 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,116,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 167.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SUPN stock opened at $26.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.49. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.55 and a 52 week high of $31.99.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The firm had revenue of $143.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.52 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 20.02%. Analysts forecast that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Supernus Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. Its commercial products include Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

