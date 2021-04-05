Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $1.92 Million Holdings in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) by 90.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 316,319 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,036,723 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $1,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in Cenovus Energy by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 8,436,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,954,000 after purchasing an additional 113,412 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,720,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,807,000 after acquiring an additional 718,954 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,959,997 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950,797 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,902,534 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978,345 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 851.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,580,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,715,000 after acquiring an additional 4,099,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on CVE shares. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Desjardins raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.05.

NYSE:CVE opened at $7.87 on Monday. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.04 and a 1-year high of $8.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a PE ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 3.12.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.27). Cenovus Energy had a negative net margin of 14.15% and a negative return on equity of 12.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0137 per share. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

