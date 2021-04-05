Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $2.06 Million Position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its holdings in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,930 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,671 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Lear were worth $2,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LEA. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Lear by 38.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,895 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Lear in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,371,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Lear by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 203,968 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $22,031,000 after buying an additional 49,643 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Lear by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 205,786 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $22,441,000 after buying an additional 3,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Lear by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,408 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,004,000 after buying an additional 20,974 shares during the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lear alerts:

LEA opened at $180.13 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.88. The company has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 102.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62. Lear Co. has a 1 year low of $69.17 and a 1 year high of $196.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 0.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.15%.

In other news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.22, for a total transaction of $1,852,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,370,641.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas A. Didonato sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.14, for a total value of $3,682,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,985,645.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

LEA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus raised Lear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 price target on shares of Lear in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays raised Lear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $149.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Lear in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $214.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.44.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Article: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.