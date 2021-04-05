Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $2.09 Million Position in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its stake in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) by 24.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,029 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.07% of Energizer worth $2,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Energizer by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,759,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,220,000 after buying an additional 69,090 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Energizer by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,352,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,063,000 after buying an additional 215,837 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Energizer by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,024,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,228,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Energizer by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 769,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,436,000 after buying an additional 75,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Energizer by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 358,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,109,000 after buying an additional 9,552 shares in the last quarter. 86.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ENR opened at $48.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.61, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.17. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.63 and a twelve month high of $53.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $846.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.09 million. Energizer had a positive return on equity of 42.70% and a negative net margin of 3.40%. Energizer’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Energizer’s payout ratio is 51.95%.

ENR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on Energizer from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Energizer from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Energizer from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Energizer from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.23.

In other Energizer news, CEO Mark Stephen Lavigne purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.98 per share, for a total transaction of $125,940.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 137,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,754,702.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert V. Vitale purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.11 per share, with a total value of $105,275.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $746,399.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

