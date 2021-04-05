Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $2.18 Million Holdings in Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 (NASDAQ:HSAQ)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its stake in shares of Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 (NASDAQ:HSAQ) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 170,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,495 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.83% of Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 worth $2,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HSAQ. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 during the third quarter worth $8,799,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 during the third quarter worth $2,830,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 during the third quarter worth $4,400,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 in the third quarter worth $4,950,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 in the third quarter worth $110,000. Institutional investors own 58.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 stock opened at $10.68 on Monday. Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $14.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.08.

Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 2 intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

