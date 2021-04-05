Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $2.23 Million Stock Position in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its stake in shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,681 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Slack Technologies were worth $2,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Slack Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,169,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Slack Technologies by 9.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 730,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,615,000 after acquiring an additional 64,742 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Slack Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $165,057,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Slack Technologies by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 34,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 12,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV lifted its position in Slack Technologies by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,240,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Slack Technologies alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on WORK. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Slack Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Slack Technologies from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Slack Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Slack Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.16.

Shares of NYSE:WORK opened at $41.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.77 billion, a PE ratio of -71.12 and a beta of -0.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.42 and its 200-day moving average is $36.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.60 and a 52 week high of $44.57.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $250.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.31 million. Slack Technologies had a negative net margin of 42.73% and a negative return on equity of 39.14%. Slack Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 114,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $4,814,246.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,211,424 shares in the company, valued at $50,976,721.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 26.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Slack Technologies Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Slack Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slack Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.