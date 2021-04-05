Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $2.26 Million Stock Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,330 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $2,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prana Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Lincoln National during the third quarter worth approximately $1,701,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in Lincoln National by 62.7% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 64,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 24,836 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Lincoln National by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln National during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Lincoln National by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Lincoln National news, CAO Christine A. Janofsky sold 7,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $416,981.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,216 shares in the company, valued at $799,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LNC opened at $62.90 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Lincoln National Co. has a 1 year low of $22.65 and a 1 year high of $67.37.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.31%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lincoln National presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.33.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

