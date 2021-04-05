Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $2.33 Million Stock Holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its holdings in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,480 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,534 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $2,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in PTC by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,424,000 after buying an additional 6,780 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in PTC by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,574,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in PTC by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 317,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,969,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co acquired a new position in shares of PTC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

In other PTC news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 1,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.12, for a total transaction of $159,431.52. Also, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.67, for a total transaction of $275,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,001,894.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,902 shares of company stock valued at $4,556,365 in the last 90 days. 10.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PTC stock opened at $143.87 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a PE ratio of 127.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. PTC Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.96 and a 12 month high of $147.67.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $429.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.18 million. PTC had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 16.53%. PTC’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PTC. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of PTC from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of PTC from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of PTC from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of PTC from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of PTC from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PTC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.44.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

