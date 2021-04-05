Janus Henderson Group PLC Increases Stake in Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) by 45.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 148,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,178 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.26% of Brigham Minerals worth $1,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Brigham Minerals by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 252,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 29,078 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Brigham Minerals by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Brigham Minerals by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Brigham Minerals by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 7,375 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Brigham Minerals by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 59,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 21,780 shares during the period. 70.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brigham Minerals alerts:

Shares of MNRL stock opened at $15.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $891.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -785.50 and a beta of 2.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.32 and its 200 day moving average is $12.07. Brigham Minerals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.78 and a twelve month high of $17.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.93). Brigham Minerals had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. Equities research analysts expect that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. This is a boost from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 182.46%.

In other Brigham Minerals news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 53,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $830,202.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 11,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $170,341.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,470 shares of company stock worth $1,573,277 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research note on Sunday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brigham Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Brigham Minerals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Brigham Minerals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.30.

Brigham Minerals Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Brigham Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brigham Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.