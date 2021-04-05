Janus Henderson Group PLC Invests $1.49 Million in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 46,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,489,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.06% of Intra-Cellular Therapies as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITCI. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 220.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Mark Neumann sold 9,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total transaction of $310,081.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,571,157.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Suresh K. Durgam sold 2,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total value of $107,309.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,014,141.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 121,792 shares of company stock valued at $4,232,953. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock opened at $34.16 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.34. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 1.50. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.00 and a 1 year high of $40.01.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.09. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 48.27% and a negative net margin of 1,985.32%. Research analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

ITCI has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

