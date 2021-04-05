Janus Henderson Group PLC Invests $1.67 Million in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 37,814 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,667,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Syntal Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 45,213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,993,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Nuance Communications by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 107,743 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,750,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Nuance Communications by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,432 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nuance Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Nuance Communications by 1.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,358 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NUAN opened at $44.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 449.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.22. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $15.52 and a one year high of $51.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $345.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Nuance Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NUAN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Nuance Communications from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on Nuance Communications from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Nuance Communications from $41.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Nuance Communications from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Nuance Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.86.

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

