Janus Henderson Group PLC Invests $1.73 Million in Therapeutics Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RACA)

Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Therapeutics Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RACA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 123,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,729,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.88% of Therapeutics Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Therapeutics Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $658,000. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RACA opened at $10.51 on Monday. Therapeutics Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.91 and a 1-year high of $21.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.27.

Therapeutics Acquisition Corp., doing business as Research Alliance Corp. I, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare industry in the United States. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

