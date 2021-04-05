Janus Henderson Group PLC Invests $1.75 Million in Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX)

Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 53,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.14% of Inhibrx as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inhibrx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,620,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Inhibrx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inhibrx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inhibrx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Inhibrx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Inhibrx alerts:

In other Inhibrx news, insider Brendan P. Eckelman sold 17,000 shares of Inhibrx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $323,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:INBX opened at $20.50 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.28. Inhibrx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.20 and a 12-month high of $50.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 million. Research analysts predict that Inhibrx, Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on INBX shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Inhibrx from $28.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Inhibrx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

About Inhibrx

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcoma; and INBRX-105, an tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors.

Featured Story: Arbitrage

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX).

Receive News & Ratings for Inhibrx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inhibrx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.