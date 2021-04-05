Janus Henderson Group PLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 74.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 144,594 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $1,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the 4th quarter valued at $2,140,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 224.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 142,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,928,000 after buying an additional 52,893 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 151.1% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 48.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PAAS. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.68.

Shares of PAAS stock opened at $31.36 on Monday. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 12 month low of $14.62 and a 12 month high of $40.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.42.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.18. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The firm had revenue of $430.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.37 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is currently 35.90%.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Pas Corp, and Navidad mines.

