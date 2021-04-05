Janus Henderson Group PLC Makes New $1.66 Million Investment in Helix Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HLXA)

Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Helix Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HLXA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,658,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 1.26% of Helix Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Helix Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $393,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Helix Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $257,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Helix Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $693,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Helix Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Helix Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $565,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLXA opened at $10.26 on Monday. Helix Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $13.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.92.

Helix Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

