Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases 1,329 Shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $2,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Alteryx by 119.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alteryx by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AYX opened at $84.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.03. Alteryx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.05 and a fifty-two week high of $185.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of -313.48, a P/E/G ratio of 87.28 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.43 and its 200 day moving average is $115.76.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.46. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a positive return on equity of 3.27%. The business had revenue of $160.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.65 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alteryx, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $137.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Alteryx in a report on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $159.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Alteryx in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alteryx has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.85.

In other news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.48, for a total value of $828,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 6,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.63, for a total transaction of $817,840.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,961 shares of company stock worth $12,351,546 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

