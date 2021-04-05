Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases 16,786 Shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) by 190.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,607 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 16,786 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,589 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,478 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 14,316 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period.

A number of research firms recently commented on AJRD. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist Financial cut shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Truist lowered shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.83.

Aerojet Rocketdyne stock opened at $47.19 on Monday. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.15 and a 1-year high of $53.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.16.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.03). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

