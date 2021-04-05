Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases 18,513 Shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) by 182.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 18,513 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.06% of National Health Investors worth $1,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NHI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in National Health Investors by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,475,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,582,000 after buying an additional 266,783 shares during the period. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,864,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 516,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,157,000 after purchasing an additional 178,095 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,210,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,737,000 after purchasing an additional 78,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 83.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 132,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,999,000 after purchasing an additional 60,495 shares during the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on NHI shares. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $69.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of National Health Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. KeyCorp raised shares of National Health Investors from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $69.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.60.

National Health Investors stock opened at $74.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 13.13 and a quick ratio of 13.13. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.61 and a 1-year high of $78.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.02 and its 200 day moving average is $66.24.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.19). National Health Investors had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 56.94%. The firm had revenue of $81.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.22 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.102 per share. This represents a $4.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.18%.

National Health Investors Company Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.