Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases 22,713 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 58.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,713 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,883,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,175,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854,842 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 393.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,065,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,265 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,077,000. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,580,000. 50.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NCLH opened at $27.72 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $8.08 and a one year high of $34.49. The company has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.87.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.17) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $9.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 114.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist raised their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Macquarie raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $11.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Norwegian Cruise Line has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.90.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

