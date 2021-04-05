Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases Shares of 200,092 Jiya Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JYAC)

Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jiya Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JYAC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 200,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,059,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 1.54% of Jiya Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JYAC. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jiya Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,690,000. Acuta Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jiya Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,794,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jiya Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,060,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jiya Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,060,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jiya Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $1,487,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:JYAC opened at $9.86 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.32. Jiya Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $11.25.

Jiya Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the biopharmaceutical sector. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

