Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases Shares of 58,445 TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 58,445 shares of the travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new position in TripAdvisor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,144,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in TripAdvisor by 467.9% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 87,157 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after buying an additional 71,809 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in TripAdvisor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. SRS Investment Management LLC bought a new position in TripAdvisor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,597,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in TripAdvisor by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 753,708 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $21,692,000 after buying an additional 12,906 shares in the last quarter. 69.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $48.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $26.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $26.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TripAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.11.

In other TripAdvisor news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 32,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $1,112,548.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,603 shares in the company, valued at $802,502. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $55.25 on Monday. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a one year low of $14.53 and a one year high of $64.95. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.59 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The travel company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.01. TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 24.54% and a negative return on equity of 15.76%. The firm had revenue of $116.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.12 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

TripAdvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

