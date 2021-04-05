Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases Shares of 8,646 Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morningstar Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 313,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,061,000 after purchasing an additional 89,221 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,150,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,291,000 after purchasing an additional 47,430 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $7,307,000. Financial Management Network Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $7,548,000. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $7,084,000.

Shares of VHT stock opened at $228.63 on Monday. Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $157.46 and a 12-month high of $237.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $227.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.97.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

