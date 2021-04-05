Janus Henderson Group PLC Raises Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,814 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,462 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 178.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $61.45 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $39.08 and a 52-week high of $63.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.18 and a 200-day moving average of $57.10.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Further Reading: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.