Janus Henderson Group PLC Raises Stock Position in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,529 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,547 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CGC. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Canopy Growth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in Canopy Growth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Canopy Growth by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Canopy Growth during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Canopy Growth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CGC opened at $32.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a current ratio of 7.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 2.44. Canopy Growth Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.88 and a fifty-two week high of $56.50.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($2.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($2.22). The company had revenue of $153.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.94 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 13.11% and a negative net margin of 312.84%. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

CGC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Canopy Growth presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.51.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.

