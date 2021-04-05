Janus Henderson Group PLC Reduces Position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 96.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,292,341 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMH. PGGM Investments grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 14,046,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $421,388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,796,613 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,152,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,003,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $660,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,629 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,753,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $592,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 164.7% in the 3rd quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 1,456,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,491,000 after acquiring an additional 906,530 shares during the last quarter. 89.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AMH opened at $34.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 126.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.56. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $19.92 and a fifty-two week high of $34.24.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 2.23%. Research analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is a boost from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is 36.04%.

In other news, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.75 per share, with a total value of $53,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David P. Singelyn sold 94,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total transaction of $3,068,717.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 316,092 shares of company stock valued at $10,230,812 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on AMH shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.43.

American Homes 4 Rent Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Agoura Hills, CA.

