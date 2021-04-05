Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 12,923 Shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 25.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,923 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $1,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Perrigo by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Perrigo by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Perrigo by 3,393.5% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. 82.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Perrigo alerts:

In other Perrigo news, EVP Richard S. Sorota purchased 7,513 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.48 per share, for a total transaction of $326,665.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,513 shares in the company, valued at $326,665.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Geoffrey M. Parker purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.29 per share, with a total value of $103,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,441 shares in the company, valued at $348,528.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PRGO. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Perrigo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

PRGO opened at $40.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of -677.89, a PEG ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.18. Perrigo Company plc has a 1-year low of $38.20 and a 1-year high of $58.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.83.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.07). Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 9.78% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Perrigo Company plc will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Perrigo’s payout ratio is currently 23.82%.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.