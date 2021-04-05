Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 21,244 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,244 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $1,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TEVA. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter worth $39,104,000. Camber Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 125.0% during the third quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. boosted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 15,164,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,710 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 9,295,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HealthInvest Partners AB bought a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter worth $8,830,000. 51.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Mark Sabag sold 127,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total transaction of $1,427,677.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,109.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Monday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.61.

Shares of TEVA stock opened at $11.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 1 year low of $7.95 and a 1 year high of $13.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.12, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.49.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 24.17% and a positive return on equity of 19.32%. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

