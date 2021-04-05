Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 4,769 Shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its stake in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,737 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,769 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $1,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Autoliv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Infini Master Fund bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Falcon Point Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALV opened at $94.15 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.49 and a beta of 1.91. Autoliv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.83 and a 12-month high of $99.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The auto parts company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.14. Autoliv had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 2.16%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Autoliv, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total value of $98,737.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,080 shares in the company, valued at $197,475.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Cheng sold 318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total value of $29,062.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,240.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upgraded Autoliv from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Autoliv from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Nordea Equity Research lowered Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Autoliv from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Autoliv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

