Janus Henderson Group PLC Takes $1.38 Million Position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 28,393 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HXL. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 496.0% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Hexcel during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Hexcel during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Hexcel during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC bought a new position in Hexcel during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel stock opened at $56.36 on Monday. Hexcel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.54 and a 52 week high of $64.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.34, a P/E/G ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.50.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. Hexcel had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $295.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Hexcel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays upgraded Hexcel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Hexcel in a report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Hexcel from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.63.

In other Hexcel news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 10,067 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total transaction of $499,826.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,614.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

