Janus Henderson Group PLC Takes Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 19,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,797,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCF National Bank grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 10,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,580,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $246.88 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $242.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.69. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $142.87 and a 52-week high of $255.61.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

