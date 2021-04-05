Janus Henderson Group PLC Takes Position in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 28,124 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,023,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.14% of Simulations Plus as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Lisa Lavange sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.74, for a total value of $39,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,393.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.43, for a total transaction of $1,834,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,575,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,714,178.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,870 shares of company stock valued at $7,001,958 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 24.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLP opened at $63.03 on Monday. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.18 and a 1 year high of $90.92. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.45 and a beta of -0.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.05 and a 200-day moving average of $69.75.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 10th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.56 million. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 10.65%. On average, equities analysts expect that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 22nd. Simulations Plus’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Several analysts have weighed in on SLP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Simulations Plus from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.60.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

