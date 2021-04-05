Janus Henderson Group PLC Trims Stock Position in GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its stake in shares of GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) by 64.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 158,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 284,388 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.27% of GeoPark worth $2,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in GeoPark during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in GeoPark during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in GeoPark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new position in GeoPark during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in GeoPark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. 39.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GPRK opened at $16.75 on Monday. GeoPark Limited has a 12 month low of $6.32 and a 12 month high of $18.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.90. The company has a market capitalization of $997.03 million, a P/E ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 1.60.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.08). GeoPark had a positive return on equity of 14.07% and a negative net margin of 25.59%. Equities analysts forecast that GeoPark Limited will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.021 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. GeoPark’s payout ratio is currently 5.06%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GPRK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GeoPark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of GeoPark from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.33.

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2019, the company had working and/or economic interests in 31 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field.

