Jarvis Network Price Tops $0.25 (JRT)

Jarvis Network (CURRENCY:JRT) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 5th. One Jarvis Network coin can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000429 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Jarvis Network has traded up 69.5% against the dollar. Jarvis Network has a total market cap of $7.26 million and $1.46 million worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Jarvis Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.19 or 0.00053453 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00020149 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00004722 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $397.66 or 0.00681453 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.29 or 0.00070756 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00028306 BTC.

Jarvis Network Profile

Jarvis Network (CRYPTO:JRT) is a coin. It launched on April 8th, 2019. Jarvis Network’s total supply is 225,861,521 coins and its circulating supply is 29,005,880 coins. The official website for Jarvis Network is www.jarvis.exchange/en . Jarvis Network’s official Twitter account is @Jarvis_Network . Jarvis Network’s official message board is medium.com/jarvis-edge

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis Network is a set of protocols on Ethereum allowing anyone to become a broker by funding and maintaining liquidity pools, against which users can gain exposure to the price of any traditional or digital assets. “

Buying and Selling Jarvis Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jarvis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jarvis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jarvis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jarvis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.