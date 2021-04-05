Jarvis+ Trading Up 11.5% Over Last Week (JAR)

Jarvis+ (CURRENCY:JAR) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. In the last week, Jarvis+ has traded up 11.5% against the dollar. One Jarvis+ coin can currently be bought for $0.0157 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Jarvis+ has a total market capitalization of $1.70 million and $372,209.00 worth of Jarvis+ was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.37 or 0.00053115 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00019693 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00004258 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000404 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $398.23 or 0.00674254 BTC.
- Holo (HOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000049 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.49 or 0.00071947 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00028785 BTC.
Jarvis+ Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis+ is a service of conversation in any IM, webpage, or App, a personal community assistant and a decentralized platform for community data & economy.Jarvis+ uses AI technology to empower communities and connect community members, while the Blockchain project can get closer to the community and understand the community better. “
Buying and Selling Jarvis+
