JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $100.83.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JD shares. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of JD.com from $99.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on JD.com from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Macquarie raised their price target on JD.com from $107.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on JD.com from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

JD opened at $84.31 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.65. JD.com has a 52 week low of $39.26 and a 52 week high of $108.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $112.93 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The information services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $1.30. The firm had revenue of $224.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.21 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 4.14%. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that JD.com will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,783,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,672,770,000 after buying an additional 408,367 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,585,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,721,552,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362,297 shares during the last quarter. TRG Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. TRG Investments LLC now owns 12,464,567 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,095,636,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494,133 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of JD.com in the 4th quarter worth about $979,596,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in JD.com by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,833,260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $688,544,000 after purchasing an additional 262,068 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.27% of the company’s stock.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

