JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $100.83.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JD shares. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of JD.com from $99.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on JD.com from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Macquarie raised their price target on JD.com from $107.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on JD.com from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th.
JD opened at $84.31 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.65. JD.com has a 52 week low of $39.26 and a 52 week high of $108.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $112.93 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,783,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,672,770,000 after buying an additional 408,367 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,585,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,721,552,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362,297 shares during the last quarter. TRG Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. TRG Investments LLC now owns 12,464,567 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,095,636,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494,133 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of JD.com in the 4th quarter worth about $979,596,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in JD.com by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,833,260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $688,544,000 after purchasing an additional 262,068 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.27% of the company’s stock.
JD.com Company Profile
JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.
