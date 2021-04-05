Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Cancom (ETR:COK) a €68.00 Price Target

Cancom (ETR:COK) received a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective from stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 39.86% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cancom in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Warburg Research set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of Cancom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on shares of Cancom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on shares of Cancom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on shares of Cancom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €58.86 ($69.24).

Get Cancom alerts:

COK opened at €48.62 ($57.20) on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €53.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is €46.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.52. Cancom has a 1 year low of €32.98 ($38.80) and a 1 year high of €59.05 ($69.47). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion and a PE ratio of 30.39.

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

Further Reading: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Cancom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cancom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.