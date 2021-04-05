Jefferies Financial Group Increases Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Price Target to $300.00

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $276.00 to $300.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 30.65% from the company’s previous close.

STZ has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. OTR Global raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, MKM Partners raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.52.

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $229.62 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. Constellation Brands has a one year low of $117.72 and a one year high of $242.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $227.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total value of $1,395,786.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STZ. Eagle Asset Management increased its position in Constellation Brands by 107.8% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management now owns 786,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,520,000 after buying an additional 408,126 shares during the period. MUFG Americas increased its position in Constellation Brands by 86.2% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas now owns 18,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after buying an additional 8,532 shares during the period. Detwiler Fenton Investment Management acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth $253,000. Hilton Capital Management increased its position in Constellation Brands by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Hilton Capital Management now owns 74,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,627,000 after buying an additional 4,492 shares during the period. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth $6,003,000. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing and distribution of beer, wine and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine and dessert wine-and across all price points.

