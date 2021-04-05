Jefferson V. Wright Sells 102,285 Shares of Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Stock

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) EVP Jefferson V. Wright sold 102,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $3,375,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 265,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,770,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

TLS traded up $1.90 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.22. The company had a trading volume of 67,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,894. Telos Co. has a 12 month low of $18.08 and a 12 month high of $41.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.51.

TLS has been the subject of several research reports. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Telos in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Telos from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Telos from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Telos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Telos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Telos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Telos in the fourth quarter worth $330,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Telos in the fourth quarter worth $396,000. Finally, Zuckerman Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telos in the fourth quarter worth $412,000.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. The company offers solutions that secure cyberspace, the cloud environment, and the people and operations of the enterprise. It provides Xacta, a premier solution for continuous assessment and authorization, which is used by the department of defense (DoD), intelligence communities, and civilian government, as well as by commercial businesses; enterprise cloud services, including engineering, migration, security, and managed services; and Telos Ghost, a cybersecurity solution that gives organizations an anonymous way to do business, connect with global resources, and conduct research online for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

