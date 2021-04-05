Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 28.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,389 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,744 shares during the period. AT&T comprises approximately 1.8% of Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. TAP Consulting LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 8,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Horizon Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 7,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 150,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,317,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chapman Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC now owns 28,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:T traded up $0.25 on Monday, hitting $30.72. The stock had a trading volume of 444,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,927,234. The stock has a market cap of $219.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.87. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $33.24.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.77%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

T has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.47.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

