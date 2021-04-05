Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,108 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 0.8% of Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brick & Kyle Associates lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 52,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,279,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 21,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 17,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 4,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 333.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 20,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 15,597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of NYSE MRK traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $77.65. 221,741 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,879,682. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.30. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $71.71 and a one year high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.10%.

MRK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.92.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.