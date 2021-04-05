Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Has $1.36 Million Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,689 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,049 shares during the period. Uber Technologies comprises about 0.9% of Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 145.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,155,802 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $109,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,679 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 88,469 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after buying an additional 8,849 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,178,734 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $213,116,000 after buying an additional 68,031 shares during the period. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $364,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,128,000. 70.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UBER shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Cowen upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.40.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $1,247,850.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 147,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,880,265.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Cayman 2 Ltd. Sb sold 38,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total value of $2,031,480,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 38,360,756 shares of company stock worth $2,051,239,451 in the last three months. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:UBER traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $57.16. 169,679 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,967,971. The company has a market capitalization of $106.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.47 and a beta of 1.60. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.93 and a 1-year high of $64.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.45 and a 200 day moving average of $49.17.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.27% and a negative net margin of 53.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.64) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

