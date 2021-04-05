Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,570 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 33.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,321 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises about 1.0% of Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2,500,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 400,016 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $93,096,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BABA has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $355.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.00.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $224.72. 169,595 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,971,842. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $189.53 and a 1-year high of $319.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $241.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $262.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $608.01 billion, a PE ratio of 32.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $18.19 EPS. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

