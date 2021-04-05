Jet2 (OTCMKTS:DRTGF) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Jet2 plc (OTCMKTS:DRTGF) shares fell 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.00 and last traded at $17.00. 300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 4,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.24.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.95 and a 200-day moving average of $16.13.

Jet2 Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DRTGF)

Jet2 plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in leisure travel business in the United Kingdom. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in package holiday, passenger aircraft, charter aircraft, and non-ticket retail activities.

