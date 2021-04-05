JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Raised to Outperform at Raymond James

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) was upgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $24.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.82% from the company’s current price.

JBLU has been the subject of several other research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBLU opened at $20.37 on Monday. JetBlue Airways has a fifty-two week low of $7.22 and a fifty-two week high of $21.73. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.19.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.16. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 18.95% and a negative return on equity of 23.07%. The firm had revenue of $661.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that JetBlue Airways will post -5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Brandon Nelson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total transaction of $96,550.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 6,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,520.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total value of $100,602.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,023,513.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,965 shares of company stock valued at $262,562 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in JetBlue Airways by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in JetBlue Airways by 284.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, NWK Group Inc. increased its stake in JetBlue Airways by 60.0% in the third quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 1 Airbus A220 aircraft, 13 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 98 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

